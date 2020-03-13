WINSDSOR -- Anyone hoping to stalk up on supplies amid the COVID-19 concerns, will likely have a long wait at Windsor grocery stores.

A video posted on Facebook from Leo Lucier shows a massive lineup at a Superstore on Dougall Avenue on Thursday night.

“The world’s gone mad,” said Lucier in the video, which cracked a million views in 14 hours. “There is no toilet paper, by the way, I got the last two rolls.”

Panic shopping set in across the region shortly after Ontario announced an extended March break to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

“I had to film this because I couldn’t believe what I’m seeing here,” Lucier said.

