WINDSOR -- Here is a list of event cancellations and closures in Windsor-Essex that are related to concerns over the global COVID-19 pandemic:

-All schools have been ordered closed from March 14 to April 5. Schools are currently scheduled to re-open on April 6.

-All City of Windsor EarlyON Centres will be closed effective March 14 through April 5, 2020, which aligns with the school board closures.

-St. Clair College is putting in place the necessary tools to enable additional online education to allow the majority of our courses to continue remotely. More details are online.

-Visitor restrictions in place at Windsor Regional Hospital, Hotel-Dieu Grace Heathcare and Erie Shores Healthcare.

-All day cares that operate in WECDSB schools will be closed from March 14 to April 5.

-Childcare services provided at GECDSB schools will be closed from March 14 to April 5 and all rental contracts, after-school programs and community use of schools are cancelled.

-All community use of schools will be suspended. This includes all previously scheduled March Break camps.

-Windsor Spitfires season has been suspended.

-Co-op placements, dual credits, SWAC, continuing education, night school, Saturday international language classes have all been cancelled. Further details on program adjustments will be communicated through school and board contacts.

-OFSAA Hockey Championships have been cancelled.

-All Windsor-Essex Catholic board international field trips scheduled for the remainder of the school year have been cancelled.

-All Windsor Public Library programs will be canceled through April 30.

-Windsor Symphony Orchestra has cancelled all events from March 14 through March 31. The Tepperman Masterworks Sibelius & Marimba performance on March 14 will be performed in the Capitol without an audience. The concert will be live streamed via Facebook.

- The Town of Essex has cancelled all upcoming public skates and swims until further notice.

- ERCA Cancels March Break Events, including Maple Moon and Maple March Break.

- CMHA’s A Night of Wellness For Women on March 26 has been postponed.

- The Hospice of Windsor’s Savour the Sea event on March 28 has been cancelled.

- The Canadian Historical Aircraft Association facility and hangar will be closed until at least the end of March 28th, 2020. All public programs, tours, meetings and special uses of the building between now and March 28th are postponed or cancelled at this time.

If you know of a closure that is not listed, please email newsnow@bellmedia.ca.