Windsor police are investigating yet another break and enter at a baseball clubhouse.

This time it happened at the Walker Homesites Athletic Club.

President Brynn Kibble tells CTV News about $5,000 in equipment was stolen from the clubhouse when they discovered the break-in Monday morning.

Kibble reports three generators, a pitching machine and two riding lawn tractors were stolen.

There was also damage done to the concession stand and multiple doors at the clubhouse.

The clubhouse hosts a number of different Hawks baseball teams, which includes more than 400 players, and Kibble fears they may be targeted again.

You'll recall the clubhouses for the Windsor Central and South Little Leagues were also broken in earlier this year.

The Walker Homesites Athletic Club celebrated 50 years of existence in 2008.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is encouraged to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477). You may also report it anonymously on their website at www.catchcrooks.com