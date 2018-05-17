

CTV Windsor





Windsor Police are investigating the theft of sports equipment belonging to a minor baseball league.

Police say officers were called out to the 1000 block of Ypres Avenue for a report of a break and enter to a trailer in Optimist Community Park on Wednesday morning.

The trailer is used by local baseball league for players three to 15 years of age to store sports equipment and items commonly sold at fundraising events.

The trailer had been locked and secured the around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police confirmed the door to the storage trailer had been forced open and they believe a vehicle was likely used to transport the items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com