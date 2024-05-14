WINDSOR
Windsor

    • New hotel planned for Walkerville

    A boutique hotel is set to be announced for the Walkerville area. (Source: Wyandotte Town Centre BIA) A boutique hotel is set to be announced for the Walkerville area. (Source: Wyandotte Town Centre BIA)
    A boutique hotel is set to be announced for the Walkerville area Wednesday.

    According to the Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association, the ‘West Walkerville Hotel’ will have 23 guest rooms and “themed restaurant” on the ground floor.

    Larry Horwitz, Chair of the BIA, will hold a media conference Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Parent Avenue – the planned site of the development.

    He said the hotel will be a “pivitol development” for the area.

    “This is about more than local business or a new building,” said Horwitz.

    “It is about community building in an historic neighbourhood that is experiencing revitalization.”

    The building eyed for the project, at 892 Wyandotte East, has been empty since fire tore through it in January 2022.

