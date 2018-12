CTV Windsor





A Windsor woman was a Top 10 finalist at the Miss Universe pageant.

Miss Universe Canada Marta Stepien, 24, competed against 92 other contestant in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday night.

Stepien was born in Poland, but grew up in Windsor. She is a model and an engineering student at St. Clair College.

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray won the crown. South Africa's Tamaryn Green was the runner up and Sthefany Gutierrez of Venezuela placed third.