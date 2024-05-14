Man charged with impaired driving after pickup truck hits police cruiser

Windsor police say a 39-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving after crashing into a police cruiser stopped at a red light.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police say officers in a fully marked police cruiser was stationed at a red light at the intersection of Ellis Street and Ouellette Avenue when it was struck by a black 2015 Dodge Ram travelling at a high rate of speed.

Officers engaged the driver, who police say exhibited symptoms consistent with impairment. He was subsequently arrested at the scene.

The resident of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance.

As a result of the collision, two officers in the cruiser received minor physical injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com with information.