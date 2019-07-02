

CTV Windsor





A 35-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after police say he crashed a stolen vehicle and seriously injured his passenger.

Windsor police say a silver Toyota was stolen from a garage located in the 1700 block of Rankin Avenue sometime between June 6 and June 7.

On Sunday, around 3:15 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Riberdy Road for a collision involving a single vehicle that had flipped over.

Officers arrived and observed a silver Toyota with extensive damage.

The driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a passenger was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, it was confirmed that the silver Toyota involved in the collision was the same vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The male driver was subsequently arrested.

The Accident Reconstruction Unit attended and processed the scene.

Mark Banton, 35, from Windsor, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 driving while prohibited, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to comply with recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.