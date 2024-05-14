Windsor murder suspect arrested after repeated bail violations

Windsor police bail compliance members have arrested a 24-year-old murder suspect following repeated violations of his bail conditions after he was charged in 2018.

In May 2020, Raul Huezo was released on bail following a 2018 first-degree murder charge. His bail conditions included GPS monitoring and restrictions on weapons possession.

In July 2022, following a separate incident, police say Huezo was charged with multiple weapons offences and breach of a prohibition order. He was again released on bail with conditions to avoid consuming alcohol and avoid using a personal cellphone.

Earlier this month, data received from Huezo’s GPS monitoring device indicated he was in contravention of his release conditions. Officers launched an investigation and reasonable grounds were formed that Huezo was in violation of two of his bail conditions.

On May 13, 2024, officers attended Huezo’s residence and took him into custody without incident.

Huezo has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Bail compliance officers are part of the Offender Management Unit, a new partnership between the Windsor and LaSalle Police Services launched in March 2024. This specialized team supervises high-risk individuals placed under house arrest, curfew, or electronic monitoring – and ensures that those who breach their judicial release orders are held accountable. The Offender Management Unit is supported through a grant from the Government of Ontario, as part of the provincial government’s strategy to strengthen Ontario’s bail system.

To report an individual who isn’t complying with their release conditions, please contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.