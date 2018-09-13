

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have charged two men with first degree murder after a shooting on Hall Avenue.

Patrol officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of Hall Avenue for a report of an injured person on Saturday, Sept. 8 at about 1:35 a.m.

The victim has been identified by police as 18-year-old Darrion Moffatt from Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch has been actively investigating this homicide case.

On Wednesday members of Windsor police attended a hotel located in the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Members of the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit and the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad arrested three men without incident.

After further investigation, two of the suspects were released with no charges.

Raul Huezo, an 18-year-old man from Windsor and Cody Kennedy, a 19-year-old man from Windsor who had been arrested in relation to this investigation on Sept. 8, are both charged with first degree murder.

Investigators are not currently seeking any other direct suspects.

The homicide remains under active investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

Moffatt's death is the seventh homicide investigation in the City of Windsor this year.

Huezo is also charged with aggravated assault related to a separate incident, a downtown stabbing on Aug. 6 around 1:15 a.m. in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Park Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.