The third time is not a charm for the Windsor Central Little League.

For the third time since last season, the not-for-profit baseball organization has been the victim of a break-in while waiting for a new building.

The group says in a Facebook post that its trailer and storage box, located at Optimist Community Park, were broken into Sunday night.

President Donna Standel says it’s of the three thefts, and they will no longer be able to operate the temporary snack bar this season.

She adds until the new buildings are up and a surveillance system is in place, they will not replace anything.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is encouraged to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (8477). You may also report it anonymously on their website at www.catchcrooks.com