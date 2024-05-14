'The place is booming': Amherstburg sees $12-million worth in new building permits in 2024
Construction values in the Town of Amherstburg have more than doubled in the first quarter of this year, compared to 2023, according to municipal officials.
Council was presented with an information report on Monday evening, revealing the building department had issued 54 permits from January to March, compared to 36 permits during the same time span in 2023.
“Last year slowed down a little, the year before was the banner year and this year is right back to where it was in 2022,” said Amherstburg Mayor, Michael Prue.
“This is a booming town,” Prue exclaimed. “There's a lot of people wanting to come here. I've opened two new businesses already this month. I have two more that I'm coming to cut the ribbon at by the end of the month.”
The 54 permits have an approximate construction value of $12-million, compared to $5-million in 2023 in the first quarter. Of the permits issued it consists of eight single-family dwellings, six semi-detached dwellings, and three additional dwellings.
It also includes several commercial permits that were issued, including permits for the new LCBO that will be across from Walmart along Pickering Drive, and the commercial property on Sandwich Street which includes three restaurants with a drive thru.
“The place is booming,” Prue stated. “I don't know what to tell you!”
“Amherstburg has gone from a town of about 8000 people up to 25,000 and is growing rapidly. We have houses coming in. We've approved houses way in advance of what the province is asking for. We've requested money to put in a new sewer line in advance so we can put in 1700 houses because it's already approved.”
Prue added, “We think that Amherstburg is going to be a boomtown. For those who lived here their whole life and remember when you could come down on Sunday and everything was closed and they liked it. That's not the way things are anymore. I'm sorry.”
Council was told on Monday evening that a Starbucks, Taco Bell, and Burger King will be tentatively built next to the Tim Hortons on Sandwich Street South.
Prue explained, “We rely on commercial industrial money's coming in to offset the taxes for homeowners, which any politician will admit is too high, especially in a place like Amherstburg that doesn't have a huge industrial base. So we rely on this commercial coming in as quickly as it can.”
Councillor Linden Crain believes big chain brands expressing interest in Amherstburg is indication of more good things to come.
“It says people want to invest in Amherstburg,” Crain told CTV News. “They believe in what we're doing. They're seeing the growth. They're seeing a number of commercial businesses come to town and they want to be a part of that action.”
He continued, “For massive franchises to come to Amherstburg, it tells us we're doing something right. They see the growth, the number of homes that are going to be built in the next few years. There's potential and yes, we still need those local mom and pop shops for sure, no doubt. But this project and projects that are in the queue are creating great jobs, good paying jobs.”
Crain added, “We just need to continue to market ourselves. We have a great tourism team and marketing division here and it's just telling our story more and attracting people here with the number of growth that's taking place with the Gordie Howe Bridge and Stellantis project. We're going to see the price of real estate and everything just boom here because of the demand and the ability to have a great quality of life and Amherstburg.”
With files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Evacuation order issued for some Fort McMurray neighbourhoods as wildfire nears
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
Maximum payout for LifeLabs class-action drops from $150 estimate to $7.86
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
BREAKING 'A remarkable time': After 8 years at Toronto Public Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa announces resignation
The doctor who led Toronto through the COVID-19 pandemic as the city’s top public health official is stepping down.
BREAKING Sask. man faces 60 charges in child exploitation investigation, with crimes dating back to 2005
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
Latest updates on air quality alerts, and when the smoke may reach Ontario and Quebec
Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.
American sought after 'So I raped you' Facebook message detained in France on 2021 warrant
An American accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, 'So I raped you,' has been detained in France after a three-year search.
Full List Are these Canada's best restaurants? Annual top 100 list revealed
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
Alice Munro, Nobel literature winner revered as short story master, dead at 92
Nobel laureate Alice Munro, the Canadian literary giant who became one of the world's most esteemed contemporary authors and one of history's most honoured short story writers, has died at age 92.
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Traffic deaths surpass 400 for the first time in 15 years in Ontario: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 2023 was a historically tragic year on OPP-patrolled roads.
-
Cambridge councillor asks region for collaboration with mobile health services amid parking feud
A Cambridge councillor is asking for Region of Waterloo staff tohelp find a viable solution for mobile health services amid a parking dispute that’s preventing them from doing their lifesaving work.
-
Woman arrested as part of southwestern Ontario fraud investigation involving over 50 charges
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a woman in connection to a fraud investigation that has seen authorities lay more than 50 charges, and recover nine stolen vehicles.
London
-
Victim loses $2M in online romance scam
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
-
Commercial vehicle hits Talbot Street rail overpass
It’s happened again. The Talbot Street rail overpass has claimed another large vehicle.
-
Wingham, Ont. loses its 'biggest star' as Alice Munro passes at 92
The sign at the edge of town proudly declares Wingham as the birthplace of Alice Munro, one of the country’s most revered storytellers.
Barrie
-
Here's how the County of Simcoe proposes pushing residents to participate in organics program
The County of Simcoe is proposing introducing measures to ensure residents participate in its organics program after a recent audit revealed that nearly half of the waste tossed into garbage carts didn't belong there.
-
Retired RCAF jets towed to CFB Borden
Residents in Simcoe County were treated to an unusual sight as recently retired Royal Canadian Air Force jet trainers were towed to their new home at 16 Wing/CFB Borden.
-
Officers undergo intensive training in sought-after OPP program in Muskoka
Over two dozen officers from across the province are undergoing intensive training in one of the Ontario Provincial Police's most sought-after programs.
Northern Ontario
-
Human remains identified as missing northeastern Ont. man
The search for a missing northeastern Ontario man has come to a tragic end after his remains were identified.
-
Latest updates on air quality alerts, and when the smoke may reach Ontario and Quebec
Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.
-
Northwestern Ont. suspect on probation charged with aggravated sexual assault
A sexual assault victim was seriously injured and numerous police officers were attacked in an incident last weekend in northwestern Ontario.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Three people arrested in Wiikwemikoong
Few details have been made available, but there is an increased police presence in the First Nation of Wiikwemkoong on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Elliot Lake man wins $100K in lottery
An Elliot Lake man is one of northern Ontario's latest lottery winners after winning $100,000 playing the Encore.
-
Violent weekend in Sault Ste. Marie includes multiple shootings
Ontario’s police watchdog has been called in after multiple shootings in Sault Ste. Marie took place last weekend.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans dies after 5-year cancer battle
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans died on Tuesday, according to a statement by Coun. Jessica Bradley.
-
Teenager struck by OC Transpo bus in Heron Gate
Ottawa paramedics say a teenage pedestrian was struck by an OC Transpo bus Tuesday afternoon in the Heron Gate area.
-
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are responding to a fatal collision involving two vehicles on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'A remarkable time': After 8 years at Toronto Public Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa announces resignation
The doctor who led Toronto through the COVID-19 pandemic as the city’s top public health official is stepping down.
-
Number of Ontario measles cases nears 10-year high as Peel Region confirms new case
Health officials in Peel Region have confirmed a Mississauga has contracted measles, as the total number of cases in the province approaches a 10-year high.
-
Toronto mayor says raising Israeli flag at city hall ceremony is 'divisive'
Toronto's mayor said she decided not to attend a city hall ceremony marking Israel's national day on Tuesday because an event where the Israeli flag is raised is currently "divisive" due to the war in Gaza.
Montreal
-
Montreal's Mon Lapin crowned Canada's best restaurant once again
A new magazine ranking has confirmed what most Montrealers already know: the city is home to some of the best restaurants in the country.
-
Montreal businesses apologize after video shows man throw water on sleeping homeless person
Two Montreal businesses are apologizing after a video circulating on social media showed a man throwing water on a homeless person sleeping outside of a Chinatown storefront.
-
Quebec is short 3,000 pharmacists, professional order says
All health-care sectors are facing significant staff shortages, but it's a major problem in the pharmaceutical industry, whether in pharmacies or hospitals, says the president of the Ordre des pharmaciens du Québec (OPQ).
Winnipeg
-
Court orders admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki to undergo clinical assessment by psychiatrist
A psychiatrist will conduct a clinical assessment of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki to determine if he was suffering from a mental disorder when he killed four women.
-
Manitoba Metis Federation president blasts Ontario group during identity summit
The president of the Manitoba Metis Federation is blasting the Metis Nation of Ontario at a summit on how leaders are reacting to -- and can come together to fix -- what they call Indigenous identity fraud.
-
Manitoba premier to visit areas impacted by wildfire
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew will get a close-up look at the devastation from a large wildfire burning in northern Manitoba Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Evacuation order issued for some Fort McMurray neighbourhoods as wildfire nears
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
-
Alberta announces the 4 health agencies that will replace AHS later this year
The province has released more information on its plan to break up Alberta Health Services and replace it with four sector-based health agencies.
-
U of A associate dean resigns over removal of student protesters from campus
University faculty members in Alberta are roasting decisions by their respective institutions to have police forcibly remove student protesters from campus, with one professor quitting a leadership role over the matter.
Calgary
-
Boys, 5 and 10, missing in Calgary's southeast; police ask public for help
Police need your help to find a five-year-old and a 10-year-old who went missing in Calgary's southeast on Tuesday.
-
Calgary students return to school following daytime stabbing
Students at John G. Diefenbaker Highschool and St. Helena School returned to classes Tuesday morning after a teenage boy was stabbed in a field after classes were out on Monday.
-
Evacuation order issued for some Fort McMurray neighbourhoods as wildfire nears
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire gets closer to the city.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. man faces 60 charges in child exploitation investigation, with crimes dating back to 2005
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005.
-
Regina woman facing impaired driving charges after pedestrian dies in collision
A Regina woman is facing impaired driving charges after a pedestrian died in a collision on Monday.
-
Woman claims Sask. detox facility turned husband away because of disability
A woman says her husband was turned away from a Saskatchewan detox facility because of a disability he lives with, which brought the centre under scrutiny in the legislature on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Maximum payout for LifeLabs class-action drops from $150 estimate to $7.86
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
-
Police called in transit bus to help deal with 'hundreds of intoxicated youth' in Port Moody last weekend
A TransLink bus was dispatched to Sasamat Lake in Port Moody Friday night as police dealt with 'hundreds of intoxicated youths at closing time.'
-
BC SPCA looking for owners of pets rescued from Fort Nelson
An animal welfare charity near Fort Nelson, B.C., is trying to reunite several pets rescued from the evacuated community with their people.
Vancouver Island
-
Hollywood stars descend on B.C. castle for 'Fate' film
A British Columbia castle is hosting Hollywood royalty this week as filming gets underway on a supernatural love story spanning seven decades.
-
B.C. launches program to bring more child-care spaces into schools
British Columbia is launching a two-year pilot program to integrate before- and after-school child care into classrooms and other school spaces.
-
Maximum payout for LifeLabs class-action drops from $150 estimate to $7.86
Canadian LifeLabs customers who filed an application for a class-action settlement began receiving their payments this week, though at a much lower amount than initially expected.
Atlantic
-
Halifax restaurant named one of the best in Canada
A Halifax restaurant has been named as one of the best in the country.
-
New Brunswick teen charged with second-degree murder following death of 34-year-old man
A 17-year-old male from Nasonworth, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a 34-year-old man in the community.
-
'Unseen' film largest English-language movie to be shot in New Brunswick in more than a decade
Unseen is the largest English-spoken film to be filmed in New Brunswick in more than a decade
N.L.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.