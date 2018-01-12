

CTV Windsor





The lawyer of a Windsor psychotherapist tells CTV News his client is relieved to have allegations of sexual misconduct and intoxication behind her.

Michael Gordner and Elisabeth Haramic attended a disciplinary committee hearing by the Ontario College of Registered Psychotherapists and Registered Mental Health Therapists in Toronto on Thursday.

Haramic was alleged to have had sex with two clients, and also alleged to have served alcohol to members of a therapy group in 2011, when she too became intoxicated.

Those charges were withdrawn by the committee, but Gordner confirms Haramic did take responsibility for other matters including a confrontation with a colleague.

Her certificate has been reinstated with conditions which include a fee of more than $4,000 and having a monitor for a period of time.