Windsor police were able to recover a vast majority of property stolen from the Windsor Central Little League over the past few months.

Police responded to an initial incident on May 16, 2018 for a report of a break and enter at the league’s trailer in Optimist Community Park at the 1000 block of Ypres Ave.

A similar break-in was reported in the same park on Monday, July 9 where suspects got off with more property.

Police say the property that was recovered was returned to the rightful owners. They wouldn’t say how the property was obtained or if any charges have been laid.

The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477, or online at www.catchcrooks.com.