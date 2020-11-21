WINDSOR, ONT. -- The shocking loss of a child in a hit-and-run collision on Windsor’s east side saw the neighbourhood come together to mourn and offer support for the grieving family.

On Friday, close to 100 people – friends, neighbours, and local officials – all turned up for a vigil in honour of the seven-year-old boy who suddenly lost his life after the incident on Sunday.

“This neighbourhood, we’re a family,” said Trisha Robinson, a neighbour of the victim’s family. “When we lose one of our neighbours, it’s like losing one of our own children. We look out for each other and we wanted to show the family that we’re here to support them in any way that we can.”

Robinson says the support at the vigil was heart-warming to see after the heartbreaking loss.

“It’s a lot of love but, it’s very sad,” said Robinson.

Shelby Seward helped to organize the vigil as a show of solidarity.

“It’s absolutely so important to the community to know that there’s support here,” said Seward. “I had people stopping on my front lawn to donate to the family.”

Dozens of candles, stuffed toys and even a framed drawing were placed at the foot of a light post draped in balloons at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Haig Avenue on Friday evening – the scene of the crash.

Brandon Meanney, a neighbour of the victim’s family, described losing a child as a pain like no other.

“I couldn’t even articulate it,” said Meanney. “A few years ago, we went through this with our son. I really feel for the family because everything going forward will be different for them.”

The somber evening provided those in attendance an opportunity to reflect on the fragility of life and the young child the neighbourhood will not forget.

“Life is short, and it’s a reminder of how precious life is,” said Meanney.

Investigation continues

The Windsor Police Service continues to urge the community to come forward with video or information of the incident.

On Thursday, police seized a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle – a silver minivan with front-end damage; however, Cst. Tayla Natyshak stressed investigators cannot yet confirm the seized vehicle is the same vehicle involved in the incident on Sunday evening.

It was on Sunday night at 8:45 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the intersection of Jefferson Blvd. and Haig Ave. to find first responders tending to an injured child.

The child would die in hospital.

Police then closed off the scene as forensic and collision reconstruction investigators began piecing together what happened. ​