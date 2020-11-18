WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have released updated photos after a child pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in east Windsor.

Officers responded to Jefferson Boulevard at Haig Avenue for a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Sunday around 8:45 p.m.

Investigators have obtained additional surveillance photos of the involved suspect vehicle.

Plz call us directly or remain anonymous @CStoppers with any information.https://t.co/FUppdVbkSa pic.twitter.com/g1CN2LgqQn — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 18, 2020

The images show the suspect vehicle at 8:49 p.m. on Sunday, travelling northbound on Jos St. Louis Avenue at Tecumseh Road East.

Police say the vehicle has a distinct black decal visible on the passenger side, painted running boards, a front black tinted bug deflector and black roof rack.

Investigators are asking local businesses and residents review any surveillance video footage for images of the suspect vehicle.

Police are focusing in the geographical area bound by Jefferson Boulevard to the east, Pillette Road to the west, South National Street to the north and Tecumseh Road to the south between the hours of 8:40 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators are still seeking to locate the pictured suspect vehicle.

The Windsor Police Service urges the involved driver to contact police. Police say the grieving family, and community deserve to know how and why this incident occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.