WINDSOR, ONT -- Windsor police are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run, while the community mourns the loss of a young boy.

The Windsor Police Service confirms the Major Crimes Branch was handling an active investigation at a home on the 2700 block of Chandler between Grand Marais Road East and Mons Avenue on Thursday.

A vehicle that matches the description of a silver minivan that killed a 7-year-old boy is in the driveway.

Police declined to comment on whether the vehicle or investigation is in relation to a fatal hit and run last Sunday evening on Jefferson Boulevard near Haig Avenue.

“Although a vehicle has been seized, we cannot confirm at this time, this was or was not the vehicle involved,” said a news release from police. “Further investigation is required. As such, it is important the community understands the importance of continuing the search for further surveillance and to continue providing any information they may feel be related to the incident.”

A Windsor police sticker was visible on the window of the van.

A neighbour told CTV News he saw the vehicle arrive on Wednesday.

Images released by police show a silver minivan travelling northbound on Jos St. Louis Avenue at Tecumseh Road East Sunday night.

Police say the suspect vehicle has a distinct black decal visible on the passenger side, and the minivan seen in the driveway on Chandler Road Thursday has a similar black decal on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

A candlelight vigil at the scene of the crash is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Friday.

Organizer Shelby Lynn says The Rad Shop and J and L Welding on Jefferson Boulevard are making their lots available for parking.

Lynn anticipates as many as 1,000 people will attend and they've been told by Windsor Police that section of Jefferson will close to traffic during the event.