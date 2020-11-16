WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they are looking for the driver of a silver SUV after a young pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in east Windsor.

Officers responded to Jefferson Boulevard at Haig Avenue for a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Sunday around 8:45 p.m.

2700 block of Jefferson (between Roseville Garden at Haig) will be closed until further notice, please avoid the area #yqgtraffic -04861 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 16, 2020

Police say the involved vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the incident.

Upon arrival, officers noted that emergency personnel were on scene tending to a child with injuries. The child was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers contained the scene and launched an investigation.

“Sadly, the child succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” said police in a news release.

The incident has been classified as a fatal motor vehicle collision investigation.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit and the Collision Reconstruction Unit attended and processed the scene. Officers interviewed several witnesses in the area and reviewed some surveillance video as well.

The involved roadways have since reopened.

Investigators say they believe that the involved vehicle that struck the child fled the scene after the collision.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver-coloured SUV or crossover. The suspect vehicle is expected to have front end damage.

Investigators are looking to identify the involved driver and to locate the involved silver-coloured suspect vehicle.

Police are also seeking any home or dash-cam surveillance video that may have captured the incident. Anyone who lives in the area or was driving in the area around the time of the incident is requested to review their video surveillance.

Investigators encourage the involved driver to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.