The Liberals finally have their candidate in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh for next month’s federal election.

Irek Kusmierczyk won the nomination, defeating Linda McCurdy and Jeewan Gill in Tuesday’s nomination meeting.

“This has been a hard fought nomination campaign," said Kusmierczyk. "We left everything on the table and now we're literally going to turn this around and start campaigning."

756 ballots were cast with four spoiled ballots.

Kusmierczyk said it is an incredible feeling to represent the Liberal party, and he admitted the election will be a tough fight.

“There's a groundswell of support that we're feeling across Windsor-Tecumseh,” Kusmierczyk told AM800 News. “There's an appetite for change.”

Kusmierczyk said he will also forfeit his pay as a city councillor during the campaign.

Also running in Windsor-Tecumseh are NDP incumbent Cheryl Hardcastle, Conservative Leo Demarce, Giovanni Abati of the Green Party, Dan Burr of the People's Party of Canada and Laura Chesnik of the Marxist-Leninist Party.

The federal election is Oct. 21.