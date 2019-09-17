Two local candidates running for Marxist Leninist Party
Marxist Leninist Party candidates Laura Chesnik and Margaret Villamizar. (Courtesy cpcml.ca)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 2:35PM EDT
The Marxist Leninist Party of Canada has two candidates running in our region.
Margaret Villamizar will represent the party in Windsor West.
She's also a spokesperson for Windsor Peace Coalition.
Local teacher Laura Chesnik will represent the party in Windsor-Tecumseh.
The federal election is Oct. 21.