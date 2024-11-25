Windsor police comb area off Walker Road in multiday investigation

Windsor police were on the scene of an area of Ford City on Monday afternoon in what was being called an, "active investigation."

"Expect a sustained police presence in the area," read a post on social media.

The investigation was in an area bound by Walker Road, Edna Stret, St. Luke Road and Richmond Street.

(Source: Google)

Police confirmed that it was a criminal investigation, and that a grid search was being conducted.

The forensic identification unit, as well as two K-9 units were also on scene, with a drone being used to assist in the search - however, police remained tight lipped about what it was they were investigating.

Police have indicated that they are expecing to remain in the area for several days.

The area being searched is privately owned, and a warrant was issued to allow for police to search the grounds.

The property is slated for the construction of 600 residences expected to begin construction next year. Property owners did indicate that they would co-operate with police.