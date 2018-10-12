

CTV Windsor





The New Democrats have selected a candidate for the Windsor-Tecumseh riding in the next federal election, and it's a familiar face.

Cheryl Hardcastle was nominated Wednesday evening at the well-attended nomination meeting.

“We are ready for 2019,” said Cheryl. “I’m proud to be the first NDP candidate nominated in the country for the next federal election. I look forward to further engaging with our community on their issues, as these will define my upcoming campaign.”

Hardcastle has served as the MP for the riding since 2015.

The federal election takes place in October of 2019.