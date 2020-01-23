WINDSOR -- Three men and a woman have been arrested after police executed Cannabis Act search warrants at two alleged illicit cannabis dispensaries in Windsor.

On Jan. 15, members of the OPP and Windsor police raided commercial buildings in the 100 block of Erie Street East and 1900 block of Tecumseh Road West.

As a result of the investigation, an interim closure order was authorized by the Ontario Court of Justice and both properties have been seized by authorities.

Unauthorized persons were not permitted to go into the properties. Police say notice of property closures were clearly posted at both locations.

On Jan. 22, officers say they saw the property closure signs had been removed from Envy, the Erie Street East location.

Through investigation, police say several people were inside the building which appeared to be operating as an illegal cannabis dispensary.

A quantity of illicit marijuana, cannabis related products, and a quantity of currency were located and seized.

Three men and a woman inside the building were arrested without incident.

All four are facing charges of break and enter and possession for the purpose of selling - Cannabis Act. All accused were released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4865, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.