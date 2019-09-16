The three NDP incumbents in Windsor-Essex seeking re-election have re-affirmed the party's commitment to a national auto strategy if elected.

“There is no such thing as a level playing field in trade today and workers are paying the price, our communities are paying the price,” said Tracey Ramsey, the NDP candidate in Essex.

Brian Masse, running for re-election in Windsor West, and Cheryl Hardcastle, running for re-election in Windsor-Tecumseh, joined Ramsey by the Windsor waterfront across from the General Motors building on Monday to address the party’s plans to support the auto industry.

The NDP are re-committing to its long-held position of creating a national auto strategy for Canada.

The New Democrats are also proposing to re-establish the Auto Innovation Fund with $300 million.

Another key pillar of the party’s plan is to increase incentives to buy domestic vehicles like the hybrid Chrysler Pacifica with incentives reaching up to $15,000.

New Democrats like Hardcastle say the current plan for the auto sector in Canada sees companies take government money without creating long-term jobs for local auto workers — pointing to the Nemak operation in Windsor as a prime example.

“They can transition, they can build the cars of the future, but you need a government that is part of a targeted strategy, not just giving money to their friends with no stipulation,” said Hardcastle.

The federal government has previously stated Nemak met all requirements and terms tied to $3 million in federal funding the company received in 2017.