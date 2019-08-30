Many candidates are in place or announced their intentions for the Windsor-Tecumseh riding in the federal election.

The Conservative candidate is Leo Demarce.

Irek Kusmierczyk announced Friday he will seek nomination for the Liberal Party. A date for the Liberal nomination in Windsor-Tecumseh has not been set.

The New Democrat Party will be represented by Cheryl Hardcastle.

Giovanni Abati is the candidate for the Green Party.

The People's Party of Canada will be represented by Dan Burr in the riding.

The federal election is Oct. 21.