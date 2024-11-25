Here’s what you need to know if you plan to cross the border this week
It’s expected to be a busy week for cross-border travel.
As Americans are gearing up to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, many Windsorites are expected to cross to join them.
Whether you’re attending the festivities, heading downtown for the Thanksgiving parade, catching the Detroit Lions game or gearing up for Black Friday shopping -- this week promises plenty of activity at the border.
According to the Transportation Security Administration, the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after are some of the busiest travel days of the year.
That means Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will see significant traffic at the border.
Unless you’ve crossed earlier in the week or plan to travel on Saturday, it’s best to plan ahead and pack your patience.
Crossing the Border: What You Need to Know
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have shared some helpful reminders to keep your cross-border travel as smooth as possible.
Plan Ahead
- Got your passport? Ensure it’s up-to-date and double-check whether you need any travel authorizations like an I-94 or ESTA.
- Keep your travel documents handy for quick processing at the border.
- Check border wait times before you leave. Visit the CBP website or monitor the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and Ambassador Bridge wait times individually.
- Travel early: Crossing the border early in the morning can help you avoid peak delays. Use navigation apps like Google Maps or Waze to find the quickest route.
- Declare everything: This includes gifts, duty-free purchases and anything in your vehicle. Be honest to avoid fines or delays.
- Restricted items: Know the rules around firearms, cannabis, food, medications, and pets. Double-check restrictions before you pack.
Thanksgiving in Detroit: What to Expect
Downtown Detroit will be bustling with Thanksgiving celebrations, from America’s Thanksgiving Parade to the Turkey Trot and the Detroit Lions game. If you’re heading into the city, here’s what you need to know:
Key Road Closures
Tuesday, Nov. 26: Gratiot between Farmer and Woodward closes.
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Woodward closes between W. Grand Blvd. and Congress at noon.
Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day): Major closures begin at 5 a.m., including:
- Woodward Ave.
- Jefferson Ave.
- Fort Street.
- Michigan Ave.
- Public Transit
Detroit People Mover: Free rides start at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 and run continuously through Thanksgiving evening. Use the Broadway or Grand Circus Park stations for parade access, or the Cadillac Center station for events near Campus Martius.
DDOT Bus Reroutes: Expect detours for major routes like Grand River, Woodward, and Jefferson from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. All buses will route to Rosa Parks Transit Center.
Parking
- Free metered parking: Available Nov. 28-29, with enforcement resuming Nov. 30.
- Paid parking options:
- Ford Underground Garage: $10 on Thanksgiving Day.
- Eastern Market Garage: $10 on Thanksgiving Day.
Coming back across the border
When you’re ready to return to Canada, keep these CBSA reminders in mind:
- Declare everything: Whether it’s Black Friday buys, gifts, or alcohol, be prepared to declare all items. Use the CBSA Duty and Taxes Estimator to calculate what you may owe.
- Leave the turkey behind: Leftovers containing poultry cannot be brought back into Canada. Be mindful of restrictions on food items and maybe ask the host to send remaining turkey home with another guest.
- Restricted items: Weapons, narcotics, counterfeit goods, and cannabis are prohibited. Make sure to review the rules before crossing back.
- If you’re unsure about what to declare, ask a CBSA officer. Being honest can save time and avoid penalties.
