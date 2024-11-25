City of Windsor to look into curbing prolonged apartment vacancies

City councillor Renaldo Agostino is looking to add another tool the city can use to help discourage property owners from leaving apartment buildings vacant.

“A pandemic has passed since that place has been open,” Agostino said referring to the Westcourt Place on Goyeau Street.

It's been five years since a fire displaced everyone inside the West Court place. The lights are on in the lobby, but no one is home - and that is what frustrates Agostino.

In council today Agostino said, “I ask that administration report back on the status of building occupancy and any litigation.”

Agostino said being at an announcement last week for 12 affordable housing units left him frustrated – knowing that there are over 150 units vacant across the street from his office at City Hall.

“We need to get some people living inside that building and I want to know what's going on.”

Councillor Agostino at a city council meeting on Monday, November 25, 2024 (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

CTV reported two weeks ago that a settlement in principle has been reached. Windsor lawyer Harvey Strosberg is hoping that the displaced tenants and Westcourt's insurance company can agree on financial terms.

In the meantime, Agostino is focused on the second part of Monday’s inquiry, “and further, any efforts that the city can enforce through the use of the vacant home tax to discourage prolonged vacancy.”

Agostino is not using a heavy hand on all owners who face challenges while converting units. “What I'm talking about is the ones from out of town, from overseas that just don't care about our community. Those are the ones I want to go after.”

Councillor Fabio Costante sees investment trusts and developers buy property only to let it sit, which he feels is unfair to the neighbourhoods they’re in.

“It's also unfair in this context, to residents who are looking for housing,” Costante noted. “We've got many units available and so if there's an opportunity to again amend the legislation or allow for us to enhance our vacant home tax to include apartments, I think we should consider.”

Agostino is hoping to get an answer back from administration, or the owners of Westcourt Place.