

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have identified a 19-year-old suspect and issued an arrest warrant related to a homicide on Bloomfield Road.

Officers responded to a report of an injured man at a residence located in the 3200 block of Bloomfield Road on Sunday, Feb. 18 at about 4 a.m.

Yusuf Ali, 19, from Windsor, is wanted for one count of first degree murder.

Ali is described as being a black male, slim build, approximately 125 lbs, approximately 6'3 in height.

Police say if you see Ali, do not approach him, call 911 immediately.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Branch believe Ali has fled the country.

Investigators believe that he acted alone in this incident, and are not currently seeking any other direct suspects at this time.

The homicide remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.