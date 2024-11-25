WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Memorial placed on site of crash that killed Windsor couple

    A memorial is located on Walker Road to mark the site where a Windsor couple were killed by driver.

    The victims are identified as 63-year-old Paul Gilbert and 68-year-old Donna Whyte. The memorial, near the intersection of Walker Road and Niagara Street has flowers, wreaths, pictures of the victims and messages from loved ones, family and friends. The families of the victims are requesting that any donations made in memoriam be gifted to Windsor-Essex Humane Society.

    The single vehicle crash took place at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday November 18. The driver of the SUV involved in the accident was taken to hospital after being extricated from the vehicle.

    The investigation is ongoing, and Windsor Police are requesting that any persons who witnessed the accident or in possession of video footage to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit (519-945-9645 EXT. 223). 

