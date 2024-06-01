CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week
Here are this week’s top stories from CTV Windsor this past week:
A third drowning so far this summer season.
Windsor Harbourmaster warns of dangerous currents in Detroit River and Lake St. Clair.
Chatham man arrested in British Columbia and charged with local murder and arson.
Murder trial continues for man charged in fatal Windsor Ont. fight.
Accused Torontian takes the stand in his own defence during in Windsor Ont. courtroom.
Social workers and nurses now patrol with Windsor Police every day of the week.
Windsor police officers to start wearing microphones while on patrol.
Drivers beware: Windsor might be getting more red-light cameras.
Untidy yard complaints soar in Windsor.
Close to complete: Gordie Howe Bridge deck getting closer.
20 years later: Celebrating Windsor Eats.
The roar of the engines: Detroit Grand Prix weekend is here.
Calling it a career: Lisa Williams signs off from AM800’s The Morning Drive.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Ex-husband charged with murder in death of Lumby, B.C., woman
The ex-husband of Tatjana Stefanski – the woman whose disappearance and death set the small town of Lumby, B.C., on edge last month – has been charged with her murder.
Oilers beat Stars, one win away from Stanley Cup berth
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two power-play goals as Edmonton smothered the Dallas Stars 3-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the NHL's Western Conference final on Friday.
Baby dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to woman who was in police custody
A newborn is dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to a woman in police custody.
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'I am completely heartsick and devastated'
Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.
This Calgary home has a giant tree in the middle, and it's for sale
There's a luxury 'tree home' for sale in Calgary.
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
Man convicted of killing Toronto cop in 1980 granted day parole
A man convicted of murdering a Toronto police officer more than four decades ago has been granted day parole for six months.
Kitchener
-
Father who killed one-year-old son with axe may be allowed to travel in southwestern Ontario
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
-
Two celestial shows will be visible across Canada this week
Canada is getting not one – but two – celestial shows over the next few days. Keep an eye on the sky for the northern lights and parade of planets!
-
Man on Canada’s Most Wanted list for Kitchener, Ont. shooting, arrested
Habiton Solomon, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a fatal 2023 shooting in Kitchener, Ont., is now in police custody.
London
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
'Rich Black hockey history': BIOPIC hockey card collection on display at Memorial Cup
Dean Barnes loves to show off his hockey card collection.
-
Saginaw crushes Moose Jaw, setting up dream Memorial Cup final vs rival London
The Saginaw Spirit were not going to let Moose Jaw stand in their way of one last shot at the London Knights.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Barrie woman sentenced to jail for impaired driving collision involving 3 pedestrians
Cassie Korzenko, the Barrie woman who pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm for crashing into three pedestrians, arrived at the courthouse three hours late for her sentencing hearing.
-
Collision involving 5 motorcycles & pickup truck sends 3 to trauma centre
Three people were airlifted to a trauma centre after a collision in the Township of Minden Hills involving five motorcycles and a pickup truck.
-
Groundbreaking held for $29M state-of-the-art Allandale Transit Terminal project
The City of Barrie formally celebrated the construction of the new Allandale Transit Terminal on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Alberta murder suspect arrested in northern Ont.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
-
-
Massive search planned in New Sudbury for missing woman
Sudbury police continue to ask the public for help finding a woman missing since earlier this month as a massive ground search gets underway Friday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault police seize cash, $67K in drugs, stolen guitar
Six people are facing drug and several other charges after police in Sault Ste. Marie raided a residence on Wellington Street West on Thursday evening.
-
-
Sault man charged with assault, mischief after incidents at two businesses
A Sault Ste. Marie man, 29, is charged with assault and mischief after disruptive incidents at two businesses just hours apart.
Ottawa
-
2 children among 5 people hospitalized after head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end
Two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a major collision on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Ottawa's west end Friday afternoon.
-
-
Eastern Ontario business catches the attention of social media sensation MrBeast
A local business in the community of Embrun, southeast of Ottawa, got quite the surprise when a social media sensation placed an order with their online business, Ability Hive.
Toronto
-
-
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
-
Schneider's two-run walkoff homer in 14th inning gives Jays a 5-3 win over Pirates
Davis Schneider hit a two-run homer in the 14th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at Rogers Centre.
Montreal
-
Changes to ambulance routes raises concerns for residents on Montreal's South Shore
A new directive from the Quebec health ministry for ambulances serving the South Shore of Montreal is raising alarm bells as some residents are now being redirected to emergency rooms much further away.
-
Spin art bar offers Montrealers a chance to get artistically chaotic
How's this for a dizzying, fun-filled activity? Painting an elaborate landscape -- but the canvas is on a spinning wheel.
-
Quebec adopts bill granting 'parental union' to unmarried couples
On Friday, Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette welcomed the unanimous adoption a day earlier of his Bill 56 amending the Civil Code and creating a new parental union regime in Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
'It's time we start telling the stories': New exhibit showcases how queer community was targetted by Canadian government
A new exhibit at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights is highlighting how the queer community was targetted by the Canadian government, as Pride Month gets underway in June.
-
Plenty of rain splashed down in Manitoba in May, more could be coming in June
It likely isn’t a surprise for many Manitobans, but it was a wet month of May in the province.
-
Animated documentary short features 91-year-old Winnipeg woman
An animated short documentary featuring a 91-year-old Misericordia Place resident premiered on Friday.
Edmonton
-
-
-
WATCH: 15-minute cities concept explained, conspiracies debunked
The urban-planning concept of 15-minute cities was the main topic of conversation at Edmonton city hall this week.
Calgary
-
Man found critically injured as Calgary police respond to reports of shooting
One person is clinging to life and police are investigating following reports of a shooting in north Calgary.
-
-
No bias found in Calgary homicide investigation that saw wrongful charges laid against young brothers
An independent review by the RCMP found a Calgary police investigation that resulted in the wrongful charging of a pair of brothers in relation to a homicide was "legally compliant, reasonable, ethical and carried out without inappropriate influence or bias."
Regina
-
Iceland glacier covered in volcanic ash inspiration for Sask. artist
A Saskatchewan artist had a unique setting for his latest piece.
-
Negotiations between Sask. teachers and province to resume next week
Saskatchewan teachers and the province are set to resume negotiations on Wednesday.
-
SaskPower says 2 locations near Estevan are frontrunners for potential nuclear power generation sites
SaskPower says two sites near Estevan have been deemed likely spots for nuclear power generation should the province follow through with plans to build a small modular reactor (SMR).
Vancouver
-
Ex-husband charged with murder in death of Lumby, B.C., woman
The ex-husband of Tatjana Stefanski – the woman whose disappearance and death set the small town of Lumby, B.C., on edge last month – has been charged with her murder.
-
-
Robber broke into elderly woman's house before later deadly home invasion
A man who posed as a police officer to get into an elderly woman's home is being sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Mounties respond after shots fired in Maple Ridge, B.C.
Gunshots drew a significant police response to the Metro Vancouver suburb of Maple Ridge early Friday evening.
Atlantic
-
Man allegedly hit 3 people with stolen vehicle: N.S. RCMP
A 21-year-old man is facing several assault charges after he allegedly hit three people with a stolen vehicle in Beaver Bank, N.S., early Thursday morning.
-
10K people expected to come out for SailGP weekend in Halifax
After days of preparation, the 10 teams competing in Sail Grand Prix in Halifax are ready to hit the water.
-
Cole Harbour, N.S., students stage walkout, demand safer school environment
Students from Astral Drive Junior High in Cole Harbour, N.S., from Grade 8 and 9 organized a walkout Friday morning, protesting their concerns with violence on school grounds.
N.L.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
-
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
-
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.