CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week

Here are this week’s top stories from CTV Windsor this past week:

A third drowning so far this summer season.

Windsor Harbourmaster warns of dangerous currents in Detroit River and Lake St. Clair.

Chatham man arrested in British Columbia and charged with local murder and arson.

Murder trial continues for man charged in fatal Windsor Ont. fight.

Accused Torontian takes the stand in his own defence during in Windsor Ont. courtroom.

Social workers and nurses now patrol with Windsor Police every day of the week.

Windsor police officers to start wearing microphones while on patrol.

Drivers beware: Windsor might be getting more red-light cameras.

Untidy yard complaints soar in Windsor.

Close to complete: Gordie Howe Bridge deck getting closer.

20 years later: Celebrating Windsor Eats.

The roar of the engines: Detroit Grand Prix weekend is here.

Calling it a career: Lisa Williams signs off from AM800’s The Morning Drive.