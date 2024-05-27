WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Body of swimmer reported missing found by OPP

    An OPP vehicle is seen at the Belle River Marina on May 26, 2024 where a search is underway for a swimmer who went missing on Lake St. Clair. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) An OPP vehicle is seen at the Belle River Marina on May 26, 2024 where a search is underway for a swimmer who went missing on Lake St. Clair. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    OPP have recovered the body of a swimmer who was reported missing on Lake St. Clair.

    Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police found the remains of the 28-year-old man from St. Clair, Michigan.

    He had been missing since May 25 after police said he jumped into the water from a pontoon boat and failed to resurface.

    This is the second incident on Windsor area waters in the last several days.

    On May 23 two swimmers were reported as missing at Sandpoint Beach. Their bodies were recovered late the next day.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News