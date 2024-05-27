Body of swimmer reported missing found by OPP

OPP have recovered the body of a swimmer who was reported missing on Lake St. Clair.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police found the remains of the 28-year-old man from St. Clair, Michigan.

He had been missing since May 25 after police said he jumped into the water from a pontoon boat and failed to resurface.

This is the second incident on Windsor area waters in the last several days.

On May 23 two swimmers were reported as missing at Sandpoint Beach. Their bodies were recovered late the next day.