Ceremony held in Windsor for World Aids Day

A ceremony was held at city hall Friday to mark World Aids Day.

The ceremony included a moment of silence for those who lost their lives to HIV or are living with HIV.

Those gathered then made their way to the Armouries for a panel discussion on HIV, including criminalization and pathways to human rights.

“We do have a goal of trying to eliminate HIV by 2030, but there continues to be barriers in terms to access to care, criminalization of HIV in Canada still,” said Michael Brennan, executive director at Pozitive Pathways. “So those are some of the pieces that we need to continue to work on and build capacity for all people that are living with HIV and all people that are at risk, and all people that are marginalized communities.”