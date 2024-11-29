WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $4,000 in products reported stolen from storage container

    Police in Chatham-Kent say a high volume of false 911 calls on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 is diverting officers' attention away from more serious incidents. Police in Chatham-Kent say a high volume of false 911 calls on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 is diverting officers' attention away from more serious incidents.
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after $4,000 in products were stolen from a storage container in Chatham.

    Officers attended a business on Richmond Street at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, in response to a call of a break and enter.

    Police say investigation revealed two unknown suspects entered a storage container and stole approximately $4,000 worth of products.

    If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please contact Const. Marco Sapaterio at markos@chatham-kent.ca . Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News