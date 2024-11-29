$4,000 in products reported stolen from storage container

Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after $4,000 in products were stolen from a storage container in Chatham.

Officers attended a business on Richmond Street at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, in response to a call of a break and enter.

Police say investigation revealed two unknown suspects entered a storage container and stole approximately $4,000 worth of products.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please contact Const. Marco Sapaterio at markos@chatham-kent.ca . Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.