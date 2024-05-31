Lisa’s last word: Long time Windsor, Ont. radio personality signs off

Lisa Williams retired Friday after 38 years as the female voice of ‘The Morning Drive’ on AM800 News.

Williams started at the station at 19 years of age, back when it was located on Cabana Road.

Over the years, Williams has done just about every job in the station including producing radio shows, hosting call-in specials, weekend DJ shifts and remote reports.

In an interview with CTV’s Stefanie Masotti, Williams said she is tired of the early mornings and is ready for the next chapter of her life.

All week long on AM800 listeners and community leaders have been calling in or stopping by the station to wish Williams well in her retirement.

On Friday, Williams’ family joined her and co-host Mike Kakuk in studio for the last show.

“I'm not going to miss waking up at three [in the morning],” husband Craig Mason said on air. “Lisa's up at three. I'm up at 3:30 [a.m.] because she has her jet engine hairdryer.”

Mason said the couple is looking forward to travelling and spending more time with their family now that Williams is retired.

Newscaster Paul MacDonald has worked with Williams for his entire career at AM800 News spanning more than 25 years.

Although not in the exact same studio, MacDonald said he works closely with ‘The Morning Drive’ hosts and producer.

“We're constantly going back and forth,” said MacDonald. “We let them know when there's stuff that is breaking, whether it be traffic or a fire or you know something that they need to know.”

It is what the listeners don’t hear MacDonald will miss most.

“Those conversations about my grandson, her kids and that’s stuff that I'll miss now that Lisa is gone, not seeing her everyday,” he said.

“The biggest laughs are the ones during the news breaks and during the commercial,” Kakuk noted Friday, when reflecting on his career with Williams.

They have co-hosted ‘The Morning Drive’ for 20 years.

“I feel like I'm losing a limb,” Kakuk said. “The comfort level that we've developed over the years. It was there almost right away. It is something you can't fake and it is something that doesn't always happen. It's hard to find and we were lucky enough to have that over 20 years.”

In her final remarks on-air, Williams thanked Kakuk for making their job a fun experience.

“You will be fine and you will find a co-host another one that you'll fit well with and the show will go on and it'll be great,” Williams said, before thanking her listeners.

“It's been a privilege to be a part of your mornings,” Williams said. “The connection that we've built over the airwaves really is something truly special. And I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you listening who tuned in, who shared your stories, and really became a part of this radio family. Together we've weathered storms, we've celebrated triumphs, we've shared in the simple joys of everyday life, all the stupid stuff too.

She continued, "And it's been an honour to be the voice that accompanied you as you started your day, and I just want to say from the bottom of my heart. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. The end.”