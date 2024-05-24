Court hears details from paramedics at scene in Windsor murder trial

Ryan Taylor, 35, has pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the death of Thomas “TJ” McIntyre.

The 38-year-old died in hospital five days after suffering a brain bleed and a broken right wrist in a fight with Taylor.

The jury has previously learned both men were at the same bar on September 23, 2020.

For reasons currently unknown to the jury, the two men got into a fight on the sidewalk at the intersection of Seminole and Tourangeau.

A paramedic testified Friday McIntyre was cooperative and conscious while he was being treated.

Jeffrey Warren also told the jury McIntyre’s speech was “slurred” either from assumed intoxication or the trauma to his mouth from the fight.

Warren testified McIntyre wouldn’t offer any explanation for who hurt him or how he got there.

Later in the day, an emergency room doctor also testified.

Doctor Christopher Anderson saw McIntrye less than two hours after the fight.

He described McIntyre as agitated, “quite confused” and “flailing about”.

Blood work taken at the ER revealed cocaine and alcohol in McIntyre’s bloodstream.

He couldn’t say Friday if McIntyre’s behaviour was due to the injury to his head or the intoxicants in his system.

When Dr. Anderson handed over care to the neurological and ICU teams he testified McIntyre was “stable” with no “immediate threat to life”.

The trial will continue Monday.