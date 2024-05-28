WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man charged with first degree murder after Chatham house fire

    Bayli Sellars. (Source: McKinlay Funeral Home) Bayli Sellars. (Source: McKinlay Funeral Home)
    Share

    A 48-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Chatham.

    On June 25, 2022, around 3:50 a.m., Chatham-Kent Emergency crews were called to attend 149 Edgar Street for a residential fire.

    Police say responding emergency personnel located 22-year-old resident Bayli Sellars deceased.

    An investigation commenced into the origin of the fire and to determine the cause of Sellars death. Since receiving the initial call, multiple agencies have been involved with this investigation including members from the Chatham-Kent Fire Department, Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office, Regional Coroner’s Office, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (R.C.M.P.) and members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service.

    On May 7, 2024, as a result of a thorough investigation, a Canada Wide Warrant was issued for the arrest of 48-year-old David William Thomas.

    On Friday May 24, 2024, investigators from the Chatham-Kent Police Service along with members of the R.C.M.P located and arrested Thomas in Fanny Bay, B.C.

    The accused made an initial court appearance while in British Columbia and has since been transported to Chatham-Kent.

    On Tuesday, Thomas made an appearance in Chatham Court and was remanded into custody.

    Thomas has been charged with first degree murder, five counts of arson-disregard for human life, indignity to a body and arson – fraudulent purpose.

    His next court date is scheduled for June 11, 2024.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Brad Hyatt at 519-436-6600 Ext. 288 or bradh@chatham-kent.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's how new AI tech could change the iPhone

    Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple’s iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • From player to coach at age 20, London Knight Ethan Mackinnon embracing role

      It is not how London Knight Ethan MacKinnon envisioned his first appearance in the Memorial Cup tournament. The London, Ont. native is watching from the stands instead of patrolling the blue line for his hometown team after retiring from hockey in January at the age of 20, due to concussion-related symptoms.

    • Benzene emissions banned for two years near Sarnia

      Air quality protections for the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia have been extended for up to two years. A statement from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said the First Nation has dealt with poor quality for too long.

    • Charge laid after fatal Oxford County crash

      OPP have charged one person as a result of a fatal crash in Oxford County earlier this month. A 21-year-old from Beachville is charged with dangerous operation causing death after the crash on May 2.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News