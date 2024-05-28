Man charged with first degree murder after Chatham house fire
A 48-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Chatham.
On June 25, 2022, around 3:50 a.m., Chatham-Kent Emergency crews were called to attend 149 Edgar Street for a residential fire.
Police say responding emergency personnel located 22-year-old resident Bayli Sellars deceased.
An investigation commenced into the origin of the fire and to determine the cause of Sellars death. Since receiving the initial call, multiple agencies have been involved with this investigation including members from the Chatham-Kent Fire Department, Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office, Regional Coroner’s Office, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (R.C.M.P.) and members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service.
On May 7, 2024, as a result of a thorough investigation, a Canada Wide Warrant was issued for the arrest of 48-year-old David William Thomas.
On Friday May 24, 2024, investigators from the Chatham-Kent Police Service along with members of the R.C.M.P located and arrested Thomas in Fanny Bay, B.C.
The accused made an initial court appearance while in British Columbia and has since been transported to Chatham-Kent.
On Tuesday, Thomas made an appearance in Chatham Court and was remanded into custody.
Thomas has been charged with first degree murder, five counts of arson-disregard for human life, indignity to a body and arson – fraudulent purpose.
His next court date is scheduled for June 11, 2024.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Brad Hyatt at 519-436-6600 Ext. 288 or bradh@chatham-kent.ca.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Debunking the 'anti-sunscreen' movement: Doctors say TikTok trend is dangerous
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
Here's how new AI tech could change the iPhone
Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple’s iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.
DEVELOPING Key witness lied on stand, Trump lawyer tells jurors during closing arguments in hush money trial
Donald Trump's landmark hush money trial turns on the testimony of a prosecution witness who told lies on the stand and cannot be trusted, a defence lawyer said Tuesday during closing arguments as he pressed jurors for an acquittal in the first criminal case against a former American president.
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Richard Dreyfuss' comments about women, LGBTQ2S+ people and diversity lead venue to apologize
The actor Richard Dreyfuss showed up in a dress at a 'Jaws'-themed event in Massachusetts, where the blockbuster 1975 movie he starred in was shot, and then proceeded to make demeaning remarks about women, LGBTQ2S+ people and diversity.
WATCH Airline pilot treated to stunning northern lights show during U.S.-Portugal flight
An airline pilot got quite a show on May 11 while flying from San Francisco to Lisbon when a solar storm caused stunning auroras.
MPs to vote on motion to oust House Speaker Greg Fergus over allegations of partisanship
Members of Parliament will be voting Tuesday on a Conservative-led motion to oust House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus, amid renewed concern over his 'alleged lack of impartiality.'
Why young people keep getting caught in debt traps and how to break the cycle
Canadians are feeling the squeeze between incomes that haven't kept up with the cost of living, housing crises in markets across the country and rising interest rates brought in to control inflation. Experts share some tips for managing debt and spending.
Tornado touches down west of the Island of Montreal
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
ER closed at Listowel Memorial Hospital due to fire
No injuries have been reported after a fire at Listowel Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning.
-
At least 60 reports of Lyme disease so far as Ontario enters tick season
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
-
Dog found starved, covered in human waste, at Guelph Lake
A Chihuahua is recovering after she was found abandoned in the holding tank of a public washroom at Guelph Lake.
London
-
From player to coach at age 20, London Knight Ethan Mackinnon embracing role
It is not how London Knight Ethan MacKinnon envisioned his first appearance in the Memorial Cup tournament. The London, Ont. native is watching from the stands instead of patrolling the blue line for his hometown team after retiring from hockey in January at the age of 20, due to concussion-related symptoms.
-
Benzene emissions banned for two years near Sarnia
Air quality protections for the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia have been extended for up to two years. A statement from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said the First Nation has dealt with poor quality for too long.
-
Charge laid after fatal Oxford County crash
OPP have charged one person as a result of a fatal crash in Oxford County earlier this month. A 21-year-old from Beachville is charged with dangerous operation causing death after the crash on May 2.
Barrie
-
Stolen pickup truck involved in crash on Highway 400
An allegedly stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers on Highway 400.
-
Police arrest suspect involved in the IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
A 36-year-old man has been arrested for a car bombing incident that took place in Barrie last fall.
-
Retired Ont. teacher guilty of paying for sex with teen handed conditional sentence
A retired history teacher who pleaded guilty to sexual touching and obtaining sexual services from a 15-year-old boy in Collingwood in 2021 has been handed a 12-month conditional sentence, including house arrest.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police say suspicious death is murder, identify victim as missing man
Police in northern Ontario identified the body found shot to death in the woods last week as a missing man saying it was murder.
-
Debunking the 'anti-sunscreen' movement: Doctors say TikTok trend is dangerous
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
-
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sudbury paramedic honoured for third time this month receives bravery medal
A Sudbury woman is receiving a lot of praise this month for her hard work and dedication while on and off duty as a paramedic.
-
Northern Ontario Large Urban Mayors meet in the Sault
Immigration is spurring growth across the north and Monday’s meeting of Northern Ontario Large Urban Mayors discussed some of the related benefits and challenges.
-
Canadian politicians appear to be facing increased harassment, intimidation
Incidents of harassment and intimidation targeting politicians appears to be on the rise.
Ottawa
-
Man dies after being rescued from Ottawa River
Emergency crews responded to a call just after 10 a.m. for a person “appearing to be in distress” at the Deschenes Rapids.
-
Ottawa firefighters, police bring down protesters from Hwy. 417 signs, causing delays
A group of protesters forced the closure of a Highway 417 ramp in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
-
LISTEN
LISTEN Is eastern Ontario a new tornado alley?
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says Ottawa has seen an increase in frequency when it comes to tornadoes and violent wind events over the last six years.
Toronto
-
At least 60 reports of Lyme disease so far as Ontario enters tick season
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
-
Air Canada flight bound for Delhi returns to Toronto Pearson airport after engine issue
An Air Canada flight bound for India was forced to return to Toronto after what an official described as an engine issue onboard the aircraft.
-
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Montreal
-
Tornado touches down west of the Island of Montreal
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
-
Quebec homeowner recalls moment tornado hit his farmhouse west of Montreal
A homeowner in western Quebec is recounting a narrow escape after his home was hit by a tornado Monday afternoon.
-
Cutout of Netanyahu hanged from McGill University's Roddick Gates
A hanging image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was allegedly on display for 'several hours' outside McGill University.
Winnipeg
-
Ghost gun parts, firearms seized by CBSA; Manitoba man charged
A Beausejour man has been charged with multiple firearms-related offences after two searches
-
Manitoba premier says he wants stability, increases in federal transfer payments
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he wants predictability, with room for increases, in federal transfer payments.
-
Man robbed with machete while playing VLTs: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after a machete was used to rob a man at a hotel earlier in the month.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Edmonton Folk Music Festival announces full 2024 lineup
Organizers behind the Edmonton Folk Music Festival announced the event's 2024 headliners on Thursday, ahead of tickets going on sale June 1.
-
Alta. woman, Sask. man killed in crash likely involving drugs or alcohol: RCMP
An SUV driver ran a stop sign before a double fatal collision northeast of Edmonton early Tuesday morning, RCMP believe.
-
Homicide unit investigating man's death in Calder
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man early Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary restaurant accuses AHS of 'mishandling' inspection
A Calgary restaurant says a publicly posted closure order from Alberta Health Services (AHS) has caused "significant reputational damage" to its business and demands the agency to make amends.
-
Calgary police release sketches of suspects wanted in violent home invasion
Calgary police have released composite sketches of two people believed to be responsible for a violent home invasion earlier this month.
-
2 dead after semi-trucks crash in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a semi-truck rolled over and collided with another semi on Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C., late Monday night.
Regina
-
Taco Bell marks grand return to the Queen City
For those in Regina looking to "Live Más," the day has come — Taco Bell has made its return to the Queen City.
-
Cyclist killed in Swift Current, RCMP investigating
A cyclist is dead following a collision in Swift Current’s south end.
-
'The information that he had': Moe says he believes former house leader didn't remember bringing gun into legislative building
Former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison has apologized for what he calls a 'terrible mistake' after it became known that he brought a firearm into the legislature approximately a decade ago.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Island man facing 7 charges of child exploitation in joint Canada-U.S. investigation
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple child-exploitation charges following a months-long investigation involving authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.
-
Messi's no-show at Vancouver Whitecaps game leads to petition for ticket refund
Hundreds of frustrated fans have signed a petition calling for tickets to be refunded after Lionel Messi didn't play the Vancouver Whitecaps over the weekend.
-
2 dead after semi-trucks crash in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a semi-truck rolled over and collided with another semi on Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C., late Monday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island man facing 7 charges of child exploitation in joint Canada-U.S. investigation
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple child-exploitation charges following a months-long investigation involving authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.
-
Messi's no-show at Vancouver Whitecaps game leads to petition for ticket refund
Hundreds of frustrated fans have signed a petition calling for tickets to be refunded after Lionel Messi didn't play the Vancouver Whitecaps over the weekend.
-
B.C. Securities Commission says a 'trusted contact person' can help vulnerable people avoid financial scams
The B.C. Securities Commission says registered financial advisors are in a unique position to notice signs of financial exploitation, vulnerability or diminished mental capacity through their relationship with clients – and there is a tool designed to help those in need.
Atlantic
-
Rain and thunderstorms moving east; wind to ease Tuesday night in the Maritimes
Rounds of rain and showers will continue to move eastward across the Maritimes heading into Tuesday evening.
-
Crash between motorcycle, pickup truck sends 33-year-old N.S. man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A Nova Scotia man is in hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck in Lakeville, N.S., on Sunday.
-
Sextortion scams targeting young males on the rise: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP in Nova Scotia is warning the public of an increase in sextortion scams targeting young males in the province.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
-
After more than 100 years, Newfoundland's unknown soldier returns home
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
-
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.