City of Windsor now accepting summer student lottery applications

Applications are now open for the City of Windsor’s 2025 Summer Student Lottery Program.

The program allows students to apply for a job, while keeping hiring fair and equitable. The computer will randomly select applications to be considered.

If you are interested in working for the city over the summer next year, applications have to be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2025.

More information and how to apply is available here.