Suspect breaks into home, steals keys and drives off: WPS

Windsor police are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into a home, stole keys and drove off with the vehicle.

Police say the unknown male suspect broke into a residence in the 1400 block of Campbell Ave on Nov. 6 between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

He allegedly stole several items from the home, including a spare key to the resident’s vehicle, and made off with the vehicle shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Officers recovered the stolen vehicle on Nov. 8, but the suspect remains outstanding.

The suspect is described as a white male with no facial hair. At the time of the vehicle theft, he wore a black and white hat, blue jeans, and long-sleeve burgundy shirt.

Residents in the area are asked to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for images of the suspect. If you can identify the suspect or have any information on the incident, please call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.