'All the indicators are fantastic': Devonshire Mall braces for record breaking crowds this Black Friday weekend

Thousands of shoppers are expected to head to Devonshire Mall in full force this weekend in search of holiday savings and the best Black Friday deals.

Devonshire Mall's property manager Aaron Edwards told CTV News officials expect to break some records.

"This time last year, we had 47,000 people through the door," Edwards said during Friday's noon hour rush.

"Today, the trending since we all got here earlier, the numbers are very strong."

Edwards said the mall has seen a 62 per cent increase in foot traffic from when they started to promote Black Friday in 2012 to last year.

"Over the course of three days last year, we had about 109,000. The way we're trending as of the stats we're on track, if not up a few percent," he said. "So we anticipate being over 110,000 this weekend."

Edwards said Black Friday and Boxing Day are the two biggest shopping days of the year, suggesting the current state of the economy is not slowing down how people spend.

"When you tour the mall there's a lot of people holding shopping bags. So the spending is happening. Our retailers are very excited, overstocked, some of the deals are very aggressive. We're selling record numbers of gift cards right now. Our lineup is the longest line up I've seen this year. So all the indicators are fantastic at this point."

Edwards said the mall has been preparing for Black Friday weekend since Santa Clause arrived by helicopter nearly two weeks ago.

"Usually when Santa's arrival hits, which was the 17th this year it's been busy. Black Friday really marks extended hours, it's shopping time, so our extended mall hours start tomorrow as well."

The mall's special Black Friday hours continue throughout the Black Friday weekend.

Friday Nov. 29: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 30: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 1: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

There are currently 160 stores located inside Devonshire Mall.

