Windsor committee endorses 10 more red light cameras at city intersections

Members of the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee have endorsed adding 10 red light cameras to intersections with high collision rates after seeing a reduction in collisions where these cameras already exist.

According to a city report, 5,318 tickets were issued for running red lights in 2022, and 6,141 tickets were issued in 2023.

The data collected over two years since red light cameras were installed at 10 city intersections shows promising accident reduction data, according to the city.

The report states there was a 38 per cent decrease in angled collisions at these red light camera intersections compared to prior to their installation.

The data also shows a 41 per cent decrease in rear end collisions, though isolated intersections showed an increase.

“It's been overwhelmingly successful. Its meeting it's intended purpose, which is safer streets safer intersections,” said Fabio Costante, who is the chair of the committee which endorsed the additional cameras. “They're doing it very effectively. I think the rollout of an additional 10 makes good logical sense.”

The fine for running a red light in Windsor is $325, but when caught by a camera, there are no demerit points taken away from the driver.

The city was able to collect $608,738 in net revenue in 2022 and $1,009,138 in net revenue in 2023 from the issuing of tickets.

But Coun. Costante said it’s not intended to be a cash grab. For that reason, he put forward an amendment which would see all revenue collected through the red light program go into a dedicated traffic calming fund.

“Any net proceeds that the city makes, we should direct to speed calming and traffic calming initiatives. Because this was never intended to be a moneymaker,” he said, noting the committee accepted his amendment and he’s hopeful council will as well.

There are currently red light cameras at three per cent of Windsor’s 296 signalized intersections. Adding 10 more would increase that compliment to six per cent.

Russell Gordon, a Windsor resident, thinks more cameras is a good idea.

“Too bad they can’t put them at every intersection,” Gordon said. “Red means stop, you learn that from a child. And if you don’t stop, then you pay the consequences.”

Bianca Harris is learning to drive and currently has her G1 permit. She said the hefty fine acts as a good deterrence.

“That’s steep. So you better follow the rules,” she said. “It's going to figure out who's running red lights, ticket them, and they can learn for the next time not to do something like that. And it's good for pedestrians too.”

Red Light Camera systems are currently deployed at the following intersections:

1. Wyandotte Street East @ Goyeau

2. Wyandotte Street @ Ouellette Avenue

3. Howard Avenue @ EC Row E/B Off Ramp

4. University Avenue West @ Crawford Avenue 5. McHugh Street @ Clover Avenue

6. Giles Blvd @ Ouellette Avenue

7. Seminole Street @ Central Avenue

8. ErieStreetEast@GoyeauStreet

9. Huron Church Road @ Tecumseh Road West

10. Eugenie Street East @ McDougall Avenue

The recommendation comes to council on June 10.

If council supports the measure, administration will follow up with a report on where the next 10 cameras will go.

“They’ll look at data, they’ll look at collision rates and the next 10 most riskiest intersections, and they'll provide that list to council full for full consideration and endorsement,” said Costante.