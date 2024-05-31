Detroit Grand Prix hits the rooftop

There are a lot of volunteers from Essex County in Detroit this weekend for the Grand Prix, including Josh Hudvagner, a Kingsville firefighter.

“It's awesome getting to be down in the pits with all the racers, seeing everything that goes down,” he said.

Hudvagner had a front row seat as he and others over saw the pit area.

“It's very, very cool how fast they come through the pits,” he said.

The firefighters go for the experience of being at the Grand Prix but it also helps keep them sharp.

“If things go down, then we're there to help them out, put out fires,” said veteran Windsor firefighter Steve Grona. “It's a good experience for new volunteers or new firefighters that are trying to get on.”

The race is back in the heart of Detroit for a second straight year, and race car driver Jordan Taylor likes the changes to the track.

“I think the guys have made a lot of upgrades to what they had last year with some of the bumps and some of the guardrails versus concrete walls so it's definitely a challenge but I think that's what makes it, you know, these events so special,” Taylor said.

Antonio Garcia, who drives for Michigan-based Pratt-Miller Motorsports, is excited to steer through the streets of Detroit for the first time.

“For us, it's even more special going around the RenCen so it's good for us to be running a Corvette around the GM towers and yeah, let's hope tomorrow we can bring a victory for them,” he said.

LaSalle resident Marc Maurini is the team’s director of race operations.

“Started off at the University of Windsor and I've been motorsports for the majority of my life so really, to get to go race in Le Mans with these guys and now to race in Detroit, it's come full circle for sure,” he said.

Like many others, the Pratt-Miller crew spent time with fans and will be doing that all weekend.

“I remember going to the Toronto Molson Indy in the 90s, and somebody took me into the garage area to show me the car so I make a point of once an event, I see a family and we have time to do it and we'll bring them in and let them sit in the car and get the family photos,” Maurini said.

There are concerts, displays, a fan zone, food trucks, and new this year, fans can sign up for a rooftop experience at three downtown parking garages (Atwater, Franklin and Centre).

“It's a great viewing perspective of the race and the track,” said Merrill Cain, director of communication for the Detroit Grand Prix. “You get to see a lot of the track, but there's also a lot of family fun things to do up there on each rooftop, and great food and beverages too.”

Tickets and more information can be found on the Detroit Grand Prix website.