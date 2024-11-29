WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Pirate Bridge in LaSalle closed for the season

    Pirate Bridge closure in LaSalle, Ont. (Source: Town of LaSalle/X) Pirate Bridge closure in LaSalle, Ont. (Source: Town of LaSalle/X)
    The Pirate Bridge in LaSalle for pedestrians is officially closed for the season.

    The town confirmed this, saying it’s closed between Vince Marcotte Park and Stanton Park for maintenance. It will stay closed until the spring.

    Detour signs will be posted for those using it. The detour is Minto Avenue to Matchett Road over Turkey Creek, reconnecting with the LaSalle trail.

    The bridge will be inaccessible to ensure everyone’s safety.

    For more information on the closure, reach out to LaSalle’s public works department at 519-969-4143 or via email at publicworks@lasalle.ca.

