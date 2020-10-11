WINDSOR, ONT. -- After a short foot pursuit, Chatham-Kent police arrested a man believed to be on house arrest, leading to a prohibited weapons charge.

Saturday afternoon, police located a man on Grand Avenue in Chatham who was believed to be on house arrest.

While police were investigating, the suspect took off running.

Police say a short foot pursuit ensued and the man was arrested.

Police located pepper spray and charged the 18-year-old with failing to comply with his release order, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon contrary to his weapons probation order.

The man was released pending a future court date.