Wilson Park improvements taking place over next month

A Windsor park is getting some upgrades over the next month.

Wilson Park at 700 McEwen Avenue is getting the improvements as part of the Reimagined Adie Knox project.

Crews are working over the next few weeks on new batting cages for cricket🏏 and baseball⚾ practice at Wilson Park, 700 McEwen Avenue. Park amenities remain open during construction, but we ask park users to avoid any worksite areas. Learn more here: https://t.co/FTVxaEcJpz #YQG pic.twitter.com/2JB3J04r1a — City of Windsor (@CityWindsorON) April 29, 2024

Crews will begin installing new batting cages for cricket and baseball practice.

The work will get underway Monday, April 29, and is expected to take four weeks to complete (weather permitting).

All park amenities will remain open during the construction, but the city is asking park users to avoid any worksite areas.