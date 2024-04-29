WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Wilson Park improvements taking place over next month

    Wilson Park in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Maps) Wilson Park in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)
    Share

    A Windsor park is getting some upgrades over the next month.

    Wilson Park at 700 McEwen Avenue is getting the improvements as part of the Reimagined Adie Knox project.

    Crews will begin installing new batting cages for cricket and baseball practice.

    The work will get underway Monday, April 29, and is expected to take four weeks to complete (weather permitting).

    All park amenities will remain open during the construction, but the city is asking park users to avoid any worksite areas.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MPs targeted by Chinese hackers question why Canada didn't tell them

    Members of Parliament are questioning why Canadian security officials did not inform them that they had been the target of Beijing-linked hackers, after learning from the FBI that the international parliamentary alliance they are a part of was in the crosshairs of the Chinese cyberattack in 2021.

    WATCH

    WATCH So you haven't filed your taxes yet…

    The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News