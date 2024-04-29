Babyface set to perform at Caesars Windsor

Famed recording artist, songwriter, and producer Babyface is coming to Caesars Windsor.

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds hits The Colosseum stage on Thursday, July 25 at 8 p.m.

Babyface is a 13-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and producer. Babyface is the only producer to win the “Producer of the Year” category four times and is the co-founder of the legendary record label LaFace, which launched the careers of Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, Outkast, and Pink.

Over the past five decades, Babyface has released Multi-Platinum albums including Tender Lover, featuring the Number One song “Tender Lover,” For the Cool in You, which included “Never Keeping Secrets” and “When Can I See You”, and The Day featuring “Every Time I Close My Eyes”.

In 2014, he collaborated with Toni Braxton for the Grammy Award-Winning album Love, Marriage & Divorce.

Babyface has written and produced hits for Bobby Brown, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Phil Collins, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Barbara Streisand, John Mayer, Anita Baker, Lil Wayne, Bruno Mars, and countless others. In 2022, he released his latest project, Girls Night Out, which features legendary collaborations with today’s brightest female R&B stars.

Most recently, Babyface won his 13th Grammy Award for “Best R&B Song” for “Snooze” by SZA. Additionally, Babyface received nominations in two other categories including “Best R&B Album” for Girls Night Out and “Best Traditional R&B Performance” for “Simple” by Babyface and Coco Jones. In July of 2023, Babyface’s latest single “As a matter of fact” reached Number One on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart. The song is his first Number One solo single in 26 years.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8 PM and on Show Days from Noon to 10 PM.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.