WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police responded to a pair of collisions in Chatham-Kent Friday, one involving a cyclist.

Chatham-Kent police say a motorist turned on Queen Street in Chatham and struck a cyclist.

The cyclist was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the motorist was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for “turning not in safety.” The motorist was issued a provincial offence notice.

Chatham-Kent police also responded to a single vehicle collision on Pain Court Line where a vehicle left the roadway rolling into a ditch landing on its roof.

The driver and passenger sustained minor injuries, police say. They were also transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

Police say there was approximately $10,000 in damages.