WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are crediting DNA evidence for helping solve a break-in at a pharmacy in Tilbury.

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the incident earlier this year.

On Jan. 17, officers responded to an alarm at a pharmacy in Tilbury.

Upon arrival, police say they noticed that unknown suspect(s) had smashed the front window and tried to pry open the narcotics cabinet. Enough damage was done that the suspect(s) were able to remove several bottles of pills.

The scene was examined and evidence was seized for forensic analysis.

In March, police say they received information from the Centre of Forensic Sciences stating that a DNA profile was generated and matched that of a local man.

Police found the man and he was arrested on Monday night.

The Tilbury man has been charged with break and enter. He was released pending a future court date of Nov. 6.