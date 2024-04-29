Motorcycle driver dead after crash with car on Dougall Avenue

A 19-year-old motorcycle driver has died after being struck by a car on Sunday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of Dougall Avenue near the E.C. Row Expressway.

According to police, a vehicle was trying to make a left turn onto the Expressway from Dougall Avenue and collide with the motorcycle in the oncoming lane.

Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips The 19 year old on the motorcycle was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Anyone who witnessed the crash or ha information or video footage, is asked to contact Windsor police. Just before 3 a.m., Dougall Avenue between Eugenie and the Expressway reopened in both directions.

Windsor police responded to a crash on Dougall Avenue near the Expressway on ramp around 8:30 p.m. on April 28, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)