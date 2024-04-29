WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two weekend fires under investigation

    Crews responded to the 800 block of Ouellette Ave for a fire in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Unofficial: On Location/ Facebook) Crews responded to the 800 block of Ouellette Ave for a fire in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Unofficial: On Location/ Facebook)
    Windsor fire and police are investigating two fires over the weekend.

    Both fires took place on Sunday.

    The blaze in the 100 block of McKay Avenue caused over $200,000 in damages.

    The 800 block of Ouellette Avenue caused over $100,000 in damages.

    Both fires are under investigation. Anyone with information on these fires can contact Crime Stoppers.

