WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a man with using counterfeit money to pay for a cab fare in Chatham.

Officers responded to the report of a man using the fake cash early Monday morning.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man used a counterfeit $50 bill to pay for his fare and that he was breaching his curfew condition.

The 35-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with possessing counterfeit money, using counterfeit money and two counts of failing to comply with his release conditions.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.